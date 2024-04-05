Jackson-Davis registered 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 victory over the Rockets.

Jackson-Davis had been riding a tough offensive stretch in recent weeks after scoring in single digits in five of his previous six appearances, but he came out of nowhere to deliver the best offensive performance of his young NBA career. Jackson-Davis has started in each of the Warriors' last five names, and with Golden State going undefeated in that stretch while limiting opponents to 100 or fewer points three times in that stretch, the rookie will remain in the starting unit, thus experiencing an uptick in his fantasy upside.