Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Continues surge in production Saturday
Pachulia totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.
The big man's performance was encouragingly efficient and represented his fifth solid all-around effort in the last six contests. Pachulia has scored between eight and 13 points in those games, and he's complemented those totals with six to 13 rebounds in four those contests as well. The 33-year-old's minute totals are still typically under 20 in the overwhelming majority of nights, but Pachulia appears to be exceedingly proficient at maximizing them in recent games.
