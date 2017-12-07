Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Doubtful against Detroit

Pachulia (shoulder) is listed as doubtful to play against the Pistons on Friday, Connor Letourneau reports.

Pachulia reaggravated his shoulder injury during Wednesday's game against the Hornets. If the 33-year-old is unable to play Friday, Javale McGee and Jordan Bell will likely see a slightly increased role during his absence.

