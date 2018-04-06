Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Non-factor for last six games

Pachulia recorded five points (1-1 FG, 3-4 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes of action during Thursday's 126-106 loss at Indiana.

Pachulia was merely a non-factor for Golden State during Thursday's loss, as he has now hauled in only 10 rebounds in his last six games. The 14-year veteran has seen his minutes decline per game, in addition to his points and rebounds from last year. Currently, Pachulia is averaging 14.1 minutes, 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over 67 games played this season.