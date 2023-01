Cauley-Stein logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during the Vipers' 132-105 win at Birmingham on Tuesday.

Cauley-Stein recorded a decent log as he was in the Vipers' starting lineup as a temporary replacement for Ray Spalding, who was left out to rest Tuesday. But when they play their next two games, a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, Spalding is expected to be starting in place of Cauley-Stein again.