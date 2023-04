Cauley-Stein logged four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes across during the Vipers' 114-110 loss to Delaware on Thursday.

Despite sitting out Game 1 of the 2023 G League Finals for personal reasons, Cauley-Stein was able to both participate in and be a starter for Game 2. Unfortunately for him, he was the Vipers' least impressive starter as they went on to suffer a 2-0 series sweep.