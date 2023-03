The Rockets will not offer Cauley-Stein a second 10-day contract, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Cauley-Stein didn't make any NBA appearances during his 10-day contract and will head back to free agency and likely the G League. He appeared in 20 games (two starts) between the Mavericks and 76ers last year and posted 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.2 minutes.