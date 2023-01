Cauley-Stein (illness) logged seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 14 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 124-118 loss to Stockton on Saturday.

Cauley-Stein returned after sitting out Rio Grande Valley's first eight games since the G League Showcase back in December. He is expected to be Ray Spalding's backup while both are part of the Vipers roster.