Randle was recalled from the G League prior to Wednesday's game against Orlando and finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 21 minutes.

It's been a hectic week for Randle to this point, as he was assigned to Washington's G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go, on Tuesday before he was brought back in time for Wednesday's clash. The 26-year-old guard has found ways to make an impact in each of his team's previous two games, scoring 12 and 13 points, respectively. The Stanford product has seen substantial playing time off the bench when with the Wizards, as he's averaging 15.1 minutes and 5.7 points through 34 matchups this year.