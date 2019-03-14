Wizards' Chasson Randle: Contributes in home win
Randle was recalled from the G League prior to Wednesday's game against Orlando and finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 21 minutes.
It's been a hectic week for Randle to this point, as he was assigned to Washington's G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go, on Tuesday before he was brought back in time for Wednesday's clash. The 26-year-old guard has found ways to make an impact in each of his team's previous two games, scoring 12 and 13 points, respectively. The Stanford product has seen substantial playing time off the bench when with the Wizards, as he's averaging 15.1 minutes and 5.7 points through 34 matchups this year.
More News
-
Wizards' Chasson Randle: Heads to G League•
-
Wizards' Chasson Randle: To start second straight game•
-
Wizards' Chasson Randle: Small line in first start of season•
-
Wizards' Chasson Randle: Set to start Monday•
-
Wizards' Chasson Randle: Career-high 20 points in victory•
-
Wizards' Chasson Randle: Surprisingly productive in win•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.