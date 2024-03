Kispert closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 win over the Heat.

Kispert was deadly from three-point range, and aside from this being his fifth game with at least five threes made, it's worth noting he's also scored 20 or more points in four of his last eight appearances. He's averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 38.2 percent from deep since the end of the All-Star break.