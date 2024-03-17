Kispert ended Saturday's 127-98 loss to Chicago with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals in 29 minutes.

Kispert is pouring in 17.8 points through his last four contests, fueled by burying 4.0 threes per game at a 53.3 percent clip. Kispert has been a bonafide fantasy asset when receiving a starter's workload this season, averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 10 contests in which he's logged at least 30 minutes of action.