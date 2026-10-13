Kispert finished with six points (2-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two assists, two blocks and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 113-110 preseason win over the Thunder.

Kispert was elevated into the starting lineup, with Atlanta choosing to rest a number of its key personnel. However, despite the opportunity, Kispert failed to find any rhythm on the offensive end, in turn highlighting his lack of peripheral numbers. While the two blocks were nice, fantasy managers shouldn't expect anything close to that during the regular season. At best, he can be utilized as a streaming option for threes, but only when absolutely essential.