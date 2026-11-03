Kispert closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 108-104 win over the Pacers.

Kispert provided an efficient scoring boost off Atlanta's bench, tying for the team's second-highest point total while connecting on four three-pointers. The Hawks were without Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Kingston Flemings (suspension), opening additional opportunities across the rotation. Kispert's perimeter shooting makes him a potential three-point specialist in deeper fantasy leagues, though his limited minutes and scoring-dependent production restrict his overall upside.