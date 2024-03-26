Kispert posted 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.

The 12 boards were a career high for Kispert as he pulled down his first career double-double. The third-year forward was making his ninth straight start, and he's averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 boards, 3.2 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 46.8 percent from beyond the arc. The 15th overall pick in the 2021 Draft is having a bit of a breakout for a Wizards team headed back to the lottery, but it's not clear where Kispert fits in the team's long-term plans with Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) and Deni Avdija (illness) also on the roster.