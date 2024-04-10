Kispert posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 loss to Minnesota.

Kispert earned a regular starting role on March 10 and never looked back, establishing himself as a reliable scoring alternative on a rebuilding Wizards team. Kispert has scored in double digits in each of his last 12 contests, a span in which he's averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 43.2 percent from three-point range. He should have decent fantasy upside in Washington's final two games of the campaign, as he's also averaging 13.3 shots per game in that 12-game stretch.