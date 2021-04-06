Avdija recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 103-101 loss to the Raptors.

The 20-year-old now has two double-doubles over his last three games. Avdija hasn't provided much in terms of defensive stats, but he's been averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his last three games. The rookie has started and played at least 26 minutes in each of his last six contests, so feel free to stream him in deeper formats if you need rebounds and low-end points.