Avdija is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bulls due to a non-COVID illness.
It appears an illness is spreading throughout Washington's locker room, as Jordan Poole and Eugene Omoruyi are also questionable due to a non-COVID illness. If Avdija is ruled out, Johnny Davis, Patrick Baldwin, and Anthony Gill are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Impresses in loss to Toronto•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Leads with double-double in return•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Cleared to play•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Questionable for Friday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Stuffs stat sheet in loss Friday•