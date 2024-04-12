Share Video

Avdija is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bulls due to a non-COVID illness.

It appears an illness is spreading throughout Washington's locker room, as Jordan Poole and Eugene Omoruyi are also questionable due to a non-COVID illness. If Avdija is ruled out, Johnny Davis, Patrick Baldwin, and Anthony Gill are all candidates to receive increased playing time.

