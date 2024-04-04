Avdija is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus the Lakers due to a migraine. He will end the contest with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

Avdija left Wednesday's game at halftime and will not return due to a migraine that he likely suffered after being elbowed in the head by LeBron James. Jared Butler, Anthony Gill and Justin Champagnie are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Avdija's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Portland.