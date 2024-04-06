Avdija tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes in Friday's 108-102 loss to Portland.

Avdija returned Friday after missing Washington previous game with a migraine, leading all Wizards in scoring, rebounds and blocks while shooting a perfect mark from the free-throw line and ending with the lone double-double for Washington. Avdija has posted at least 20 points and 10 boards in seven games this season, hauling in 10 or more rebounds in four of his last seven outings.