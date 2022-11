Avdija ended Sunday's 102-92 win over the Grizzlies with 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Avdija turned in his best scoring performance of the 2022-23 season, topping his 13-point night just a day before against the Jazz. He's been hitting his shots at an impressive clip of late and has now scored in double figures in each of his last three contests.