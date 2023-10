Avdija signed a four-year, $55 million extension with Washington on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Avdija locks in with the Wizards through the 2027-28 season. Entering his age-23 campaign, Avdija joins Bilal Coulibaly as the only true wings on Washington's roster locked in long-term -- representing an opportunity to continue growing as the team rebuilds. Growth begins with his three-point shooting, as he connected on just 29.7 percent of 3.1 threes per game last season.