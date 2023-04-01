Avdija chipped in six points (2-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Avdija came crashing down to earth Friday after averaging 18.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his last five appearances. The 22-year-old went ice cold from the field, missing 12 of his 14 field goal attempts and all six of his tries from deep. However, he still managed to put up sufficient rebound and assist numbers despite the off shooting night. With Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee) still sidelined, Avdija can offer plenty of value to fantasy managers over the closing week of the season.