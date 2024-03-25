Avdija is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago due to an illness.
Avdija being added to the injury report 30 minutes in advance of Monday's contest does not bode well for his status. Washington is dealing with the myriad of injuries, while Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert headline the healthy wings.
More News
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Leads way with double-double game•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Posts well-rounded line in return•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Available for Thursday's game•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Iffy against Sacramento•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Downgraded to out•