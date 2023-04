Avdija has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee due to left elbow bursitis.

Avdija will join Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Monte Morris (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) on the sidelines for the first half of a back-to-back set. Avdija's status for Wednesday's game in Atlanta remains unclear, but he can be considered questionable, at best. In his absence, Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Xavier Cooks are all candidates for increased roles.