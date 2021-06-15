Avdija (ankle) provided an update on his injury recovery in a recent episode of the "Off The Bench" podcast, saying that he has shed his walking boot as he continues rehab.

It's been nearly eight weeks since Avdija suffered a hairline fracture in his right ankle, and it was previously reported that he would make a full recovery in 12 weeks. It sounds like the 20-year-old is making good progress in his recovery, and he said in the podcast appearance that he plans to start running soon as he works to get back in shape. The rookie missed on the playoffs due to the injury after averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in the regular season.