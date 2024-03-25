Avdija (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Chicago.

Avdija had recently missed three straight games with a right knee contusion, but he played 30-plus minutes in both of Washington's last two contests. He'll now be sidelined for the start of Washington's four-game week due to a new health concern, though Avdija could be ready to return to action Wednesday versus the Nets if his ailment doesn't prove to be too severe. With Avdija and Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) both sidelined Monday, Corey Kispert and Patrick Baldwin will likely serve as Washington's starting forwards.