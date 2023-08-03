Avdija won't play for the Israeli national team during the FIBA Basketball World Cup later this month after the Wizards barred him from participating while he manages a hip injury, Albert Lee of BulletsForever.com reports.

Avdija missed the final four games of the regular season while dealing with elbow bursitis, but it's another injury that will keep him from playing for his home country this summer. The 22-year-old didn't show up on Washington's injury report at any point in 2022-23 due to a hip issue, so the organization may just be exercising some extra caution with the young forward by having him skip out on the international tournament. At this stage, Avdija is likely to be good to go for training camp, when he'll be joined by several new faces on an overhauled Washington roster. Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Delon Wright and Corey Kispert are the Wizards' only regular rotation players from 2022-23 that are still on the roster.