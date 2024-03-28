Avdija ended with 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 112-119 overtime loss to Brooklyn.

Avdija missed Washington's last contest with a non-COVID illness, returning Wednesday by leading all Wizards in rebounds and finishing as one of five players with 15 or more points in a double-double performance. Avdija has hauled in 10 or more boards in 14 games this season, finishing with a double-double in all of those outings.