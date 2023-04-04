Avdija has been ruled out for Tuesday's home game versus the Bucks and Wednesday's game in Atlanta due to left elbow bursitis.

After Avdija struggled from the field in both of the last two contests, Washington is electing to hold out the forward for both ends of its upcoming back-to-back set. In his absence, Anthony Gill and Xavier Cooks are candidates for more playing time, but Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis figure to garner elevated usage as well, especially with Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Bradley Beal (knee) and Monte Morris (ankle) already sidelined.