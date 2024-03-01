Omoruyi agreed to a standard two-year NBA contract with the Wizards on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Omoruyi was previously operating under a two-way deal and made 27 appearances for the Wizards this season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game. His role isn't likely to increase after the new deal unless Washington starts shutting down its regulars, but it's still a solid promotion for the 27-year-old.