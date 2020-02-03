Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Remains starter Monday
Mahinmi will remain in the starting lineup Monday against the Warriors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Washington is getting both Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner back from injury, but the Wizards will stick with Mahinmi at center, with Wagner and Thomas Bryant coming off the bench. At some point, Bryant will likely recapture the starting job, but the Wizards are keeping him on a minutes limit for the time being.
