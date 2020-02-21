Play

Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will play Friday

Per head coach Scott Brooks, Mahinmi (foot) will play on Friday against the Cavaliers.

After initially being deemed questionable on Thursday for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Mahinmi will suit up. Following the all-star break, the big man will look to continue a relatively impressive year in which he has averaged a career high in blocks per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories