Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will play Friday
Per head coach Scott Brooks, Mahinmi (foot) will play on Friday against the Cavaliers.
After initially being deemed questionable on Thursday for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Mahinmi will suit up. Following the all-star break, the big man will look to continue a relatively impressive year in which he has averaged a career high in blocks per game.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.