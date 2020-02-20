Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Questionable Friday
Mahinmi is questionable for Friday's contest against Cleveland due to a right foot injury, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It's unclear exactly how Mahinmi suffered the foot injury, as the center nearly tallied a double-double over 30 minutes of action in the Wizards' final contest before the All-Star break. Nevertheless, Mahinmi is officially deemed questionable Friday.
