Wizards' John Wall: Collects season-high 16 assists Saturday
Wall scored 16 points (5-19 FG
After setting a season-high with 16 assists, Wall is averaging 8.6 assists in the 13 games since returning from a knee injury. In addition, the guard has chipped in to the tune of 15.9 points over the same span. However, for the season he is averaging 18.7 points, a drop of 4.4 points from last season's 23.1 points. While he is not scoring near as much as he did a year ago, Wall is still averaging 9.0 assists compared to his career-high 10.7 assists in 2016-17.
