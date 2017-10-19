Wizards' John Wall: Comes up just shy of double-double Wednesday

Wall finished with 28 points (10-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 win over the 76ers.

Wall showed off why he's one of the best point guards in the league Wednesday. He wasn't efficient from the field, but made sure to get his teammates involved and committed just two turnovers. He's increased his points per game over each of the past three seasons and has averaged 10-plus assists over the same stretch.