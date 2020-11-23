Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said Monday that the team isn't looking to trade Wall (Achilles) ahead of the 2020-21 season, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Though the point guard made it known last week that he would like to be traded, the Wizards likely won't have an easy time finding many takers, given Wall's onerous contract along with the fact that he has yet to play a game since December 2018 after requiring two surgeries on his left Achilles' tendon. Per Mark Stein of The New York Times, those who have observed Wall's workouts in Los Angeles recently have been impressed with how he looks physically, but Sheppard noted Monday that the Wizards will still exercise caution with the 30-year-old. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com, Sheppard reiterated Monday that Wall will sit out one half of back-to-back sets this season, and he'll also play a lower volume of minutes in 2020-21 compared to past years.