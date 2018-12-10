Wizards' John Wall: Ruled out Monday
Wall (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Wall is dealing with bone spurs in his left heel and failed to show enough improvement during Monday's shootaround to receive clearance to play. It's unclear who will start in place of Wall, though Tomas Satoransky and Austin Rivers are both candidates to see increased run in his absence. Wall's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...