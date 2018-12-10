Wizards' John Wall: Ruled out Monday

Wall (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Wall is dealing with bone spurs in his left heel and failed to show enough improvement during Monday's shootaround to receive clearance to play. It's unclear who will start in place of Wall, though Tomas Satoransky and Austin Rivers are both candidates to see increased run in his absence. Wall's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Celtics.