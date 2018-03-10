Wizards' John Wall: Set to go through pregame workout
Wall (knee) is expected to participate in a pregame workout prior to Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Wall is now traveling with the team and continues to make steady progress. He's finally beginning to ramp up his activity in an effort to make a return in mid-to-late March. Look for more updates on his status in the coming weeks as his anticipated return date approaches.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Takes part in light shooting•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will return to light on-court work over weekend•
-
Wizards' John Wall: No longer using crutches•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Given 6-to-8-week recovery timetable•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will have knee procedure, miss six weeks•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Doubtful to play vs Thunder•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...