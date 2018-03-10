Wizards' John Wall: Set to go through pregame workout

Wall (knee) is expected to participate in a pregame workout prior to Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Wall is now traveling with the team and continues to make steady progress. He's finally beginning to ramp up his activity in an effort to make a return in mid-to-late March. Look for more updates on his status in the coming weeks as his anticipated return date approaches.

