Wizards' John Wall: Surgery slated for Tuesday
Wall is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his ruptured left Achilles' tendon, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Already sidelined for the rest of the 2018-19 season after undergoing surgery in Jan. 8 to address chronic pain in the same left heel, Wall will now require a more intricate procedure to fix the ruptured tendon. The upcoming surgery is expected to carry an 11-to-15-month recovery timeline, making it likely that Wall misses most if not all of the 2019-20 campaign. Tomas Satoransky has emerged as the Wizards' starting point guard and must-own fantasy player since Wall was shut down, and it's now increasingly likely that Washington looks to re-sign the 27-year-old when he hits free agency in July.
