Williams scored 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

Williams was just returned to the G League after a three-game stint with the parent club in which he played a total of eight scoreless minutes. This performance marked his biggest in six games at either level.

