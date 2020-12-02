Williams signed a contract with Turkish club Galatasaray in September, Eurohoops.net reports.

The 25-year-old center finished the 2019-20 season as one of the Wizards' two-way players, but he opted to head overseas rather than exploring his opportunities at the NBA level heading into 2020-21. Williams' contract with Galatasaray presumably contains an opt-out clause that would allow him to return to the NBA if a team expresses interest in signing him.