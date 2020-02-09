Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Another G League double-double
Williams scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's G League win over the Bayhawks.
Saturday marked Williams' second double-double over his last five contests. The 24-year-old has been solid in the G League, averaging 14 points and 8.3 rebounds in six contests so far.
More News
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Logs double-double in G League•
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Rejoins Washington on two-way pact•
-
Johnathan Williams: Waived by Washington•
-
Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Draws start Saturday•
-
Johnathan Williams: Inks deal with Wizards•
-
Johnathan Williams: Eyeing NBA return•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.