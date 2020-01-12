Wizards' Johnathan Williams: Rejoins Washington on two-way pact
Williams agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Wizards on a two-way contract, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Cut loose by the Wizards earlier this month, Williams will rejoin the organization after it opened up one of its two-way slots by converting Anzejs Pasecniks' deal to a standard NBA contract. While Williams' two-way pact will only allow him to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, he should join the parent club right away with up to six players in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jazz due to injury. Williams previously appeared in five games and made four starts at power forward for the Wizards, averaging 4.2 points (on 64.3 percent shooting from the floor) to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.