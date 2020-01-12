Williams agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Wizards on a two-way contract, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Cut loose by the Wizards earlier this month, Williams will rejoin the organization after it opened up one of its two-way slots by converting Anzejs Pasecniks' deal to a standard NBA contract. While Williams' two-way pact will only allow him to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, he should join the parent club right away with up to six players in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jazz due to injury. Williams previously appeared in five games and made four starts at power forward for the Wizards, averaging 4.2 points (on 64.3 percent shooting from the floor) to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.4 minutes.