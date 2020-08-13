Williams will start Thursday's game against the Celtics.
With Rui Hachimura (quad) out, Williams will draw the start in the finale. Across his previous four starts this season, he's averaging 3.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes.
