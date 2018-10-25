Wizards' Markieff Morris: Totals 14 points in 23 minutes during loss

Morris supplied 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in the Wizards' 144-122 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

Morris only mustered half of the season-high 28-point haul he'd generated in Monday's overtime victory against the Trail Blazers, but it was still another sharp night offensively for the floor-spacing big man. The veteran has opened the season with a hot hand, shooting 53.8 percent overall, including a stellar 57.9 percent from three-point range. Morris has also encouragingly put up double-digit shot attempts in two straight, despite averaging a modest 24.0 minutes during that stretch. A similar level of involvement moving forward would likely be a rewarding proposition for fantasy owners, providing an almost certain boost to his scoring numbers alongside his already strong rebounding production.