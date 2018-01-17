Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Wednesday

Morris (ankle) is listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Morris didn't practice Tuesday after rolling his ankle Monday, but he's apparently shaken the injury off and will draw the start for Wednesday's tilt. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 30.0 minutes per game.