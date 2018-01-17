Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Wednesday
Morris (ankle) is listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Morris didn't practice Tuesday after rolling his ankle Monday, but he's apparently shaken the injury off and will draw the start for Wednesday's tilt. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 30.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Matches career high in rebounds•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Shakes off neck injury Sunday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Late scratch with hip injury•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fills box score in victory•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...