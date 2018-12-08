Wizards' Sam Dekker: Moved to Washington
Dekker was dealt by the Bucks to the Wizards in exchange for Jason Smith and a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Dekker was originally dealt to the Bucks in the George Hill deal, but is quickly on the move again. He will likely be a deep frontcourt/wing option for the Wizards.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...