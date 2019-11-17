Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Cleared to play
Bryant (hip) will play Sunday against the Magic.
Bryant was on the injury report with a hip injury, but he was denoted as probable earlier in the day, so there was never much of an expectation that he'd miss time. Expect the Indiana product to start at his usual center spot. He's coming off of a 12-point, nine-rebound, two-assist effort in 23 minutes Friday versus Minnesota.
