Bryant contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.

Bryant delivered his eighth double-double through 38 appearances this season. He managed 14 across 72 games in 2018-19, and there's still a chance he equals or surpasses that total before 2019-20 comes to a close. Nevertheless, he has been on a minutes limit of late, so until that's lifted fantasy owners likely can't expect fantasy-friendly numbers on a nightly basis.