Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Listed as out Friday
Bryant (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Late last week, Bryant indicated that he hoped to be back in the mix within the next seven days, but it looks as though he'll miss at least one more contest. The big man hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 1 due to a right foot injury.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Could be back shortly•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Practicing in G League on Thursday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Out of boot•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Out with stress reaction•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...